Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 66,404 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,404 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $108,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

