Sequent Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 273,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

