Sequent Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDLO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

