Sequent Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock opened at $134.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $91.70 and a 52 week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.