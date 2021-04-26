Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

