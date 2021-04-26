FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $419,468.21 and approximately $6,234.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00743120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.56 or 0.07432039 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

