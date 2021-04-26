Patientory (PTOY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $7,204.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00743120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.56 or 0.07432039 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

