Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $601.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

