Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $601.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.