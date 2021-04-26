YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $196.10 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

