WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 185.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

