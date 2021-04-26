IMS Capital Management Acquires 1,125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $257.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

