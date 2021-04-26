Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $232.46 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

