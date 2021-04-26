Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

