Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

NCLH opened at $29.81 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

