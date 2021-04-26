BMO Capital Markets Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

