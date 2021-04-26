SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $29.01 on Monday. SunPower has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.