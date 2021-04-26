Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $91.36

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

PRU opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

