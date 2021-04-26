IMS Capital Management Has $252,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $277.74 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.61. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

