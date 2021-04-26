Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.08% of Exponent worth $54,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

