Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

ACAC opened at $9.99 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

