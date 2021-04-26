Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$20.30 billion and a PE ratio of -42.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.35. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$38.77.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.