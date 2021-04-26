Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $53,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.