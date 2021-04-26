Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alector by 160.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alector by 286.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

