WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

