WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $231,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

