IFG Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 4.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

