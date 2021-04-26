Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

