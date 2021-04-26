Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 406 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $25.71 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.