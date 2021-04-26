Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

