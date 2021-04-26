RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

