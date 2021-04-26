RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.43 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

