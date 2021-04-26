Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.06 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.51 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

