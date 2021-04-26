Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

