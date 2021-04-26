Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 177 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

