Rockland Trust Co. Buys 25,071 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.