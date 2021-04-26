Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

