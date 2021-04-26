Bank of America Begins Coverage on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.