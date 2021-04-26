Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

HPE stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

