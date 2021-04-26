Knowles (NYSE:KN) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Knowles by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.