Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $303.53 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $21.23 or 0.00039491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.63 or 0.04674210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.01545234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00706642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00479132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00413600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,298,230 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

