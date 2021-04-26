Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $887,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

