Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 330,607 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $63,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.86 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

