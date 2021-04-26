Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $59,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.