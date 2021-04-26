Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

