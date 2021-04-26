Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.