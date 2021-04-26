The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

