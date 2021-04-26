Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

