BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZRE opened at C$24.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.01. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$24.31.

