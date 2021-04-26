CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

