Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

4/22/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

3/2/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

